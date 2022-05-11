Riverside family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery

The search is on for three suspects who robbed a family, including an 11-year-old, at gunpoint during a home invasion in an upscale neighborhood in Riverside.

Officials with the Riverside Police Department said three armed men broke into the home located in the 14000 block of Ashton Lane, located near the intersection of East Alessandro Boulevard and Trautwein Road, around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, the family was held at gunpoint. They were then forced into a bathroom and tied up with duct tape while the house was ransacked.

At one point, the victims were able to free themselves and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

When officers arrived, the suspects had left the scene. The victims stated cash and their cell phones were among the items stolen from the home.

The house is equipped with surveillance cameras. However, it’s unclear if the cameras captured the suspects.

Authorities said a similar incident occurred about a mile away last month, but have not confirmed if the two are connected.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside PD.

