Man assaulted girl at Riverside park: police

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a young girl at a park in Riverside.

It happened on April 15 just before 2:30 p.m. at the Orange Terrace Park Community Center.

According to police, the suspect came to the park on a bicycle. He is described as a man in his early 20s and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored shorts, black and red high-top sneakers, and a black backpack.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or Detective Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7136.

Advertisement



