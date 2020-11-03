Riverside County voters head to the polls

Voting in Riverside County was underway Tuesday following a weekend of reported delays. The county opened more than 130 Voter Assistance Centers where voters are able to cast their ballots in person or drop off a completed mail-in ballot.

On Election Day, all voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials with the Riverside County Registrars office say voting was delayed Saturday by tech problems with the computer system used to verify a voter’s identification.

Officials say the issues were resolved by Sunday after some early voters complained of hours-long wait times.

"It was actually my first time. I just turned 18 in April and it was a really big thing for me," said voter Isabella Becerra.

Becerra was one of many voters who used the drive-thru in the parking lot of the Riverside County Registrars office to drop off her completed ballot.

"Anything can happen. I don’t know if America will be alright either way, but I’ll be alright either way," said Riverside resident Lendl Lyles who dropped off his completed ballot in person.

As of Monday night, more than 598,000 of the 1.2 Million ballots sent to Riverside County voters have been returned.

