Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco attends RNC as delegate, slams Biden administration

It was a packed house Wednesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and one of the attendees was Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a well-known conservative. The Southern California sheriff recently joked he’s "changing teams," and urged people to support former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Sheriff Bianco attended as a delegate for the first time and told FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson he’s watched both party delegations since he was a little kid.

"I’ve always seen it and saw the excitement, the adrenaline, what was going on the floors, in the stadiums. And I always wanted to be there. I was like, ‘man, that would be a cool experience to be there,’" Sheriff Bianco said. "I'm glad to be here and it's living up to expectations."

The sheriff then explained his support for Trump, and said he admires the former president "as a person, as a dad, as a husband, [and] as an American."

He continued to say, "As a law enforcement professional, law enforcement leader, [and] everything that I stand for, we're going in the wrong direction."

He added he’s deeply concerned when it comes to "crime, homelessness, drugs, our open border policies are the safety of our citizens. "

"For me, quite honestly, it has to be the agenda and the direction of the left, particularly our current president. We have to change it," he said.

In early June, former President Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York, making the former president the first president to be convicted of a felony.

"I think it's time we put a felon in the White House," Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a video posted to social media.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Blue state sheriff says he’s ‘changing teams,’ urges support for Trump

Bianco, who has openly teased the possibility of running for governor of California, said in the video that he has done all he could over three decades in law enforcement to "keep our community safe by arresting criminals and putting them in jail," but lamented that leaders and California have become seemingly pro-criminal in recent years.

Meanwhile, Democrats are likely to hold a virtual vote to make President Joe Biden their party’s nominee in the first week of August amid some party members calling for Biden to leave the election race.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

RELATED COVERAGE: As debate continues, Democrats aim to nominate president in first week of August

FOX News and Daniel Miller with the FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report.