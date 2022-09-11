Riverside County man kidnapped woman, beat and strangled her for 8+ hours : Sheriff

article

A man accused of kidnapping, beating, strangling, and holding a 42-year-old woman against her will for more than 8 hours has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the victim was found Thursday evening in the 91000 block of 5th Street in Mecca. She told authorities the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Daniel Gamez Zaragoza of Thermal, what happened and was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for moderate injuries and released.

Once Gamez Zaragoza was identified by authorities as the suspect, he was arrested three days later at his home in the 69300 block of Pierce Street in Thermal. He was booked for attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic assault, and false imprisonment, the sheriff's department said.

It's unclear if Gamez Zaragoza knew the victim. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Espinoza at the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990



