Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot in Jurupa Valley, suspect killed following pursuit on 15 Freeway

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has died after being shot in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon.

According to sources within the department, the deputy was shot during a traffic stop. The deputy was attempting to pull over a driver, but that driver fired a shot, striking the deputy.

Following the shooting, dozens of patrol units began to pursue the suspect which ended with a deputy-involved shooting on the 15 Freeway.

The suspect ultimately died in the deputy-involved shooting, sources told FOX 11.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the identities of the deceased deputy and the suspect have not been released.

Both deadly shootings remain under investigation. It is unknown what the suspect was initially wanted for when authorities initiated the traffic stop.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is expected to provide additional details during a press conference sometime Thursday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.