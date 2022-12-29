Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the death of one of his deputies Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. After Cordero got shot, McKay allegedly led authorities on a police chase along the 15 Freeway before crashing the car he was in and then getting into a shootout with officers.

McKay died at the hospital after he was hit by one of the bullets.

According to the grieving sheriff, McKay has an extensive criminal history dating back to late 1990s.

Bianco said McKay's criminal history includes kidnappings, robbery, assaults with deadly weapons – including the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol K-9.

"McKay has an extensive violent past and was convicted of his third strike in November of 2021. That case involved kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon," Bianco added.

Bianco said Cordero's death could have been prevented by the legal system. The sheriff accused a San Bernardino County judge of lowering McKay's bail and then letting him back on the streets instead of sentencing 25 years to life behind bars.

"We would not be here today if the judge had done her job," Bianco said of the judge.

Cordero had been with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office since 2014. Bianco said Cordero was a "jokester" around the station and was beloved by his peers as the department's "little brother."