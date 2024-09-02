'Record Fire': 6 firefighters hospitalized battling Riverside County blaze

As a heat wave bears down on Southern California, bringing triple-digit heat to the Inland Empire, firefighters continued their battle against a fire that broke out in Riverside County.

Officials with Cal Fire Riverside County said Soboba and Gilman Springs roads on Sunday afternoon. The area is adjacent to the Golden Era Golf Course in the San Jacinto area.

The fire, being called the "Record Fire," had reached 650 acres with 15% containment as of Monday morning, officials with CAL Fire said.

Amid the blazing temperatures, six firefighters were treated for what authorities described as "minor medical symptoms."

"Overnight, the fire exhibited minimal growth, allowing firefighters to make significant progress in increasing containment. Firefighters will continue to work throughout the day, strengthening containment lines and addressing any remaining hotspots," fire authorities said in an update Monday morning.

Evacuation Warning

Fire officials said evacuation warnings remain in place for those who reside in the Poppet Flats area.

"Residents are urged to stay vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if necessary," CAL Fire said.