Rancho Palos Verdes homes to have power shut off due to landslide issues; evacuation warnings issued

With the landslide in Ranchos Palos Verdes continuing to worsen, SoCal Edison announced that more than 100 homes in the city would have their power shut off indefinitely starting this weekend, and evacuation warnings have been issued.

The roughly 130 homes in the Portuguese Bend Community area of Ranchos Palos Verdes had their gas shut off earlier this month. At the time, the area was warned that the electricity could be shut off as well if the situation worsened. On Saturday, RPV community members received notice from SoCal Edison saying the power would shut off starting at noon Sunday.

In a statement to FOX 11, SoCal Edison said the power shutoffs would be "indefinite."

With the planned shut-offs officials have declared evacuation warnings in portions of the Portuguese Bend Community.

The affected zones are:

RPV-E0160

RPV-E0155-A

RPV-E0155-B

RPV-E0150

Community members can find out if their home is subject to the evacuation warning by going to pvpready.gov/find-your-zone/. A map of the area is also below.

The city told residents to prepare to evacuate, and pack important documents and medications.

"Start preparing to leave," the city said in a statement. "If you have animals, children or need addional time evacuating, this is the time to leave."

SoCal Edison also warned residents to not use their water after the power is shut off, because it could result in a sewer spill.

Last weekend, the city said in a statement that it had suffered its "first significant break" in sewer infrastructure, when the land movement caused an approximately 10,000-gallon sewer spill along Palos Verdes Drive South near Narcissa Drive.

