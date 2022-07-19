REAL ID application popup opens at LAX

Passengers traveling through Los Angeles International Airport have a new way to get a REAL ID for a limited time.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles and United Airlines is hosting a popup REAL ID application center in Terminal 8 on select days this month.

The popup is open on July 19, 21, 26, and 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials said more days may be added if demand is high.

You must be a ticketed passenger or airport employee who is a California resident to take advantage of this service.

Keep in mind you will still need to begin an application online and upload your documents prior to meeting with the DMV representatives at the popup. You must also bring the original uploaded documents to be verified at the airport as well as a copy of your confirmation page.

To complete your application, you'll need to provide a fingerprint and e-signature and get your photo taken at the popup.

Don't forget - the REAL ID or other federally-issued documents – like a passport or Global Entry card - will be required to board all domestic flights in the U.S. beginning May 2023.