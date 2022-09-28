Photo of rapper PnB Rock's suspected killer released by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released the name and photo of the man suspected in the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock in broad daylight while he was dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

LAPD investigators named Freddie Lee Trone as the suspect in the deadly shooting. They believe he approached the rapper, demanded his jewelry, and proceeded to shoot him several times in front of the rapper’s girlfriend, along with terrified patrons and staff.

Trone is considered armed and dangerous and authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

On the afternoon of Sept. 12, Los Angeles authorities said the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was robbed and shot at the treasured restaurant on Manchester Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Following the shooting, the gunman drove off in a getaway vehicle.

Before the robbery, officials said Allen’s girlfriend posted the couple’s location and the rapper also posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said they believe the suspect(s) saw the rapper and his girlfriend's whereabouts and tracked them down in the robbery and shooting.

"What we’re not going to do is have victim shaming…they have a right to share their location" community activist Najee Ali said during a news conference earlier this month. "Being murdered in cold blood was the wrong thing to happen."

Louis Perry, a security expert who has worked with celebrities, told FOX 11 that everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings and what they wear.

"Don’t wear the jewelry in any place out the doors right now," he said. "There are a lot of crazy people out there and believe me the crazy people are desperate… they don’t target just rappers, they target anybody with money."

PnB Rock's single "Selfish" topped at 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His other hits include "Middle Child" featuring late-artist Xxxtentacion and a feature on a Kodak Black song called "Too Many Years."

