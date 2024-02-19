Expand / Collapse search

Wayfarers Chapel hosts final wedding ahead of 'indefinite' closure

Rancho Palos Verdes
Over the weekend, the last wedding was held at the popular Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes. The iconic venue is permanently closing due to land movement in the area.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. - The final wedding bells were rung at Wayfarers Chapel. 

The iconic wedding venue in Rancho Palos Verdes is now closed indefinitely due to land movement in the area. 

Last week, officials revealed there were cracks in the floor and also in a glass siding. 

They warned that the 73-year-old chapel could be shut down for years. 

Couples who were set to be married at Wayfarers will get full refunds.