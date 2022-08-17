Rams fan arrested in SoFi Stadium assault of 49ers fan to be arraigned

A man arrested in connection with an assault at SoFi Stadium earlier this year that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma will be arraigned Wednesday in Inglewood.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell, 33, was arrested in connection with the assault on Daniel Luna, a 49ers fan who traveled by himself to Los Angeles County for the NFC Championship game in January. Cifuentes was booked into jail on a felony assault charge but bonded out on $30,000 bail.

According to Cifuentes' lawyer, he faces one count of battery with serious bodily injury and plans to respond to the charge with a plea of not guilty at the arraignment.

"Video evidence will confirm that my client did not throw the first punch and was merely responding in order to protect himself and his wife," says attorney Rodriguez.

Luna was punched in the head and was placed in a medically-induced coma. He has since recovered from the coma.



