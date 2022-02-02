49ers fan in medically-induced coma after suspected beating at SoFi Stadium during NFC Championship

A San Francisco 49ers fan is in a medically-induced coma after officials believe he may have been beaten up in a SoFi Stadium parking lot during the NFC Championship Game over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call in Lot L of the stadium around 4 p.m., which was during the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers showdown in Inglewood. After firefighters checked up on the man, they realized he needed to be taken to the emergency room.

After the man was taken to a Torrance hospital, the Inglewood Police Department was notified of the incident. Hospital staff told police the man is being placed in a medically-induced coma and believed the injuries were the result of a suspected beating.

FOX 11's sister station identified the victim as 40-year-old Daniel Luna, a 49ers fan who also owns a restaurant in Oakland.

SkyFOX was over the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance Wednesday night, where the man is believed to be treated at.

The alleged parking lot incident remains under investigation. As of Wednesday night, officials have not identified a suspect responsible for the man's severe injuries.

Prior to the news of the parking lot incident, the Los Angeles Police Department announced earlier in the week that there will be increased patrols around SoFi Stadium and downtown Los Angeles as the city expects thousands of more people in the area ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

