Rams fan charged in assault that left 49ers fan in coma at SoFi Stadium

The man arrested in connection with the assault at SoFi Stadium that put a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma has been officially charged, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

"We want to continue to ensure that our sporting events are safe for everyone," said District Attorney Gascón. "We will not tolerate violent behavior at what should have been a joyous occasion for our county."

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

The victim, 40-year-old Oakland resident Daniel Luna, was wearing a 49ers jersey when he was found injured in a parking lot at the stadium shortly after the start of the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers that advanced them to Super Bowl LVI.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Luna was punched in the head and had been in a medically-induced coma since the incident. He is now out of the coma and hopes to one day return to his restaurant, Mistura.

Alexis was identified publicly in a news conference by Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with the help of surveillance video from SoFi Stadium.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 29.

The case remains under investigation by the Inglewood Police Department.

The attack on Luna brings to mind what happened to San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow 10 years ago.

Stow was brutally beaten outside of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

He was in a coma for months and suffered permanent brain damage.

Over the past decade, Stow relearned how to walk, talk, and function on his own.

Stow's attackers were sentenced to prison and he won a civil lawsuit against the Dodgers.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.