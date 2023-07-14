'Highland Fire' spreading at 'moderate to rapid' pace in Riverside County

Crews are battling a second 150-plus acre Riverside County fire in as many hours Friday.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call of a fire just before 3 p.m. near South Highland Springs Avenue and Breckenridge Avenue in Beaumont.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the "Highland Fire" has stretched to at least 225 acres with 0% containment, according to firefighters.

EVACUATIONS

Mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the following:

Breckinridge Avenue between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale Street

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas below:

West of South Highland Avenue

South of Sun Lakes Boulevard

East of Highland Springs Avenue

Those displaced or forced to evacuate can head to Nicolet Middle School in Banning.

As of early Friday evening, there has been no announcements related to evacuation orders or major road closures. The fire comes less than two hours after a different fire broke out near Moreno Valley. That fire has stretched to about 340 acres early Friday evening.

RELATED: 'Reche Fire' breaks out near Moreno Valley, forcing evacuations in area

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.