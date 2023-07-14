Crews battling 'Reche Fire' in Moreno Valley area

Crews are battling a large fire that is spreading in the Moreno Valley area Friday.

The Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to a call in the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road.

As of a little after 2:45 p.m., the "Reche Fire" has stretched to about 160 acres, according to firefighters.

The fire was originally reported a little before 1 a.m. Friday.

PHOTO: @CALFIRERRU

As of 3 p.m., evacuation orders have not been declared by local officials. It is also unknown if homes in the area are in danger due to the fire.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.