Pursuit suspect struck by police gunfire in downtown Los Angeles

A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Pasadena to downtown Los Angeles was struck by police gunfire after authorities said he was using his vehicle as a weapon late Sunday night.

The pursuit began on the 210 Freeway around 11 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver who was speeding and swerving on the freeway near the Lakewood Avenue exit. The driver refused to stop and a high-speed chase ensued.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect then led officers to the 101 Freeway where he took the Alameda Street exit near Union Station. He hit a dead end where he was cornered by two CHP units in a cul-de-sac.

"At that point, the suspect turns his vehicle around and rams into our second unit’s patrol vehicle. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was hit and then the officers rendered aid immediately," said CHP Officer Chris Baldonado.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Advertisement

CHP and the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating.

