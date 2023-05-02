Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit suspect in custody after brief standoff in Bell Gardens

An armed suspect who led police officers on a chase through the South Gate area surrendered to authorities after a brief standoff Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES - A suspect who led police on a chase through parts of LA County was taken into custody after a brief standoff. 

Bell Gardens police initiated the pursuit of a driver who was allegedly wanted for a no bail warrant. 

The pursuit came to an end when the driver turned into a residential street and stopped the vehicle in the driveway of a home on 5734 Fostoria Street in Bell Gardens. 

A standoff then ensued with officers pointing their guns at the driver and giving commands for him to exit. After about 10 minutes the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. 