Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect.

On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W. Alondra Boulevard, located near the intersection of S. Wilmington Avenue, after receiving a call regarding a gunshot victim just after 10:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department where he died, officials said.

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

