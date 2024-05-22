Public advised to stay off of several LA county beaches ahead of holiday weekend

Health officials in Los Angeles County are asking people to avoid the water at six popular beaches after recording high bacteria levels ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Yellow signs have been posted at these beach locations warning people to avoid swimming , surfing, and any other water contact activities:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)

Surfrider Beach at Malibu Lagoon (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms)

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area);

Santa Monica (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the Lagoon).



"It’s such a bummer," said Julia Ruscio, a beachgoer at Mother’s Beach. "Not even necessarily swimming, but just splashing around a little bit. It just sucks not being able to use it."

A beach closure is declared when a sewage spill has impacted ocean waters or when a significant potential health hazard has occurred or is suspected to have occurred. According to public health officials, water contact during a beach closure can cause illness, especially in children, the elderly and susceptible people.

Swimmers are being urged to avoid water contact at the posted areas of the beach until the hazardous condition has ended.

For a map and the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the LA County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.