Second pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA puts LAPD on tactical alert

A second pro-Palestinian encampment erected at UCLA Thursday is being monitored by campus police and local law enforcement, the same day Chancellor Gene Block is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill.

SkyFOX video of the scene shows several protesters putting up large pieces of plywood and metal barriers, and assembling tables and tents in the courtyard between Kerckhoff and Moore halls. There is also a giant chain with a padlock.

The group Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram that it had established "a second encampment at Kerckhoff patio," adding, "we need support in numbers ASAP." But the group warned the action could lead to arrest.

"Please take the time to assess your risk before coming," the group warned.

Campus security was visible in the area, with UCLA PD putting out a call for mutual aid. The Los Angeles Police Department went on a citywide tactical alert as the encampment began to grow.

It was unclear how many protesters were taking part in the encampment.

Ethan, a PhD student, explained to FOX 11 why he and the other students are in this for the long run.

"We're here because the UC still has not divested the $32 billion that they invest in arms occupation and genocide, supporting Israel's attack on the Palestinian people. That may be acceptable to the UC administration, that may be acceptable to [UCLA chancellor] Gene Block to have blood on their hands. But the students, the workers, the faculty allies, we find that morally reprehensible. So we will continue fighting, doing what we can to pressure the school to divest that money out of genocide," he said.

This comes as House Republicans have summoned the leaders of UCLA, Northwestern University and Rutgers University to testify about concessions they gave to pro-Palestinian protesters to end demonstrations on their campus.

Block will testify in the latest in a series of hearings by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce into how colleges have responded to the protests and allegations of antisemitism. Tensions over the Israel-Hamas war have been high on campuses since the fall and spiked in recent weeks with a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments that led to over 3,000 arrests nationwide, the Associated Press reports.

Tents were seen being put up in the courtyard and questions began to arise over whether students were planning another live-in encampment until their demands are met.

"The students aren't scared. The workers aren't scared. You know, it's worth putting things on the line for… to save lives. Right? So we will be here. We will continue being here. Whatever they throw at us didn't work last time. We'll still be here," Ethan said.

"We will stay here. We will make this our university. Because we are the students, the workers, the teachers, the people who make this run… they sit in meetings all day. They don't teach the students. They don't learn. They don't educate. We're here because we care about Palestine. We care about Gaza. We demand an end to the genocide. We demand an end to the UC's complicity in that $32 billion. So yes, we will be here as long as it takes."

Just a day ago, the police chief at UCLA was reassigned "pending an examination of our security processes," according to a statement from the school. There was no immediate word on what position Thomas had been assigned to. He has been the campus police chief since January.

UCLA received national attention in early May when a group of largely masked counter-protesters launched a violent attack on the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, leading to criticism of a slow police response to the assault that left several people injured.

The next night, hundreds of law enforcement officers from various agencies descended on the campus and cleared the encampment, arresting 209 people.

Days after the encampment clearing, Block announced that he had appointed Vice Chancellor Rick Braziel as the head of a newly created Office of Campus Safety, with oversight of the police department.

City News Service contributed to this report.

