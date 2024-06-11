George Lopez walks out of his own show at California casino

George Lopez is under fire for walking out of his own show early during his set Friday at the Eagle Mountain Casino.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 63-year-old comedian responds to a boisterous group in the audience with a warning.

"Now seriously, I seem like an a**hole, I'm the one working," he said after he told the audience they had already been warned twice. "Come on, please, just watch the f***ing show, that's all you have to do."

When the alleged hecklers continued to disrupt his set, Lopez puts the microphone back on its stand and exits the stage saying, "That’s cool, thanks," ending the show 30 minutes ahead of schedule

Lopez's team told TMZ Eagle Mountain Casino "failed to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans," describing the audience as "overserved and unruly," and adding that the casino staff was unable to provide a "safe and enjoyable experience."

"George’s personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task," the statement read. "George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result."

Eagle Mountain Casino refuted the claims, saying Lopez "let down his fans" when he left early.

"Once Lopez walked to his dressing room, he nor his team offered an apology to the casino team or guests nor any explanation as to why Mr. Lopez did not want to continue and left 15 minutes later and was transported back to Porterville airport by Eagle Mountain Casino transportation," the casino said in a statement Sunday.

"It was the job of Lopez private security team to inform casino security if they wanted to escort anyone out which never occurred. Under the casino’s discretion, no guests were unruly or providing an unsafe environment," Eagle Mountain added.

This apparently isn't the first time the casino has had a problem with Lopez. In April, he canceled a scheduled show there due to a medical emergency.

"Now, for a second time, the comedian is causing the casino to once again accommodate guests by reimbursing show tickets and going above and beyond to ensure guests know the casino values their business and only wants to provide a positive experience while visiting," Eagle Mountain Casino staff said.

In response to the incident, the casino is offering show attendees full reimbursement, plus two tickets to an upcoming show at the venue for members of its free Legacy Rewards program.

Eagle Mountain Casino says attendees can fill out a refund request on their website.