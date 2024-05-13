UCLA returns to 'normal' operations following encampment removal

Classes at the University of California, Los Angeles resumed in-person Monday after authorities dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Law enforcement and security guards remain on campus until the foreseeable future as university leaders say they're at the school to promote safety and monitor conditions as far as continued protests goes.

The university says peaceful activities are still allowed as part of the school's "commitment and obligation to free expression."

The school will have safety escorts on campus with extended daytime and evening hours to walk students, faculty, staff, and any visitors to and from campus if needed.

University leaders have noted that if there are any disruptions to campus operations, they may have to change the all-clear for in-person classes and revert to remote learning if necessary.

The pro-Palestinian encampment on campus was cleared May 2, and more than 200 protesters arrested following a nearly nine-hour standoff, bringing an end to a weeks-long protest calling on University of California officials to divest from Israel.

The front of Royce Hall and Powell Library suffered extensive graffiti damage, some of it profane. The area was filled with garbage and leftover supplies that were provided to the protesters - everything from batteries and flashlights to food and plywood was seen.

In response, UCLA introduced a new "Office of Campus Safety" to spearhead policing and emergency management of any campus unrest due to pro-Palestine demonstrations. The announcement comes after the union that represents police officers at University of California schools pointed the finger at UCLA administrators for the "lack of response" to the violence.

"UC administrators are solely responsible for the University’s response to campus protests, and they own all the fallout from those responses," Wade Stern, President of the Federated University Police Officers Association, said in a press release.





