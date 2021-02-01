Protest zone coming to Dodger Stadium to accomodate 'Anti-Vaxxers' after weekend protest

In the aftermath of a protest that briefly stalled the vaccination process at Dodger Stadium over the weekend, city leaders considered creating a designated "protest zone" in the event of future disturbances.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Press Secretary Andrea Garcia released the following statement Monday:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the LAFD temporarily closed the entrance to the Dodger Stadium vaccination site for 55 minutes, while vaccinations continued being administered within the gates. LAPD responded, the entrance was reopened, and no appointments were cancelled. The City is reviewing vaccine site safety protocol and will be setting up a protest zone in the event of any future protests."

But the idea of setting aside space for anti-vaccination protesters is getting mixed reviews.

"I’m extremely offended by what took place on Saturday, and I’m not excited about the thought about carving out some little sanctuary for them so that they can disrupt what is a constitutional and a fundamental right, freedom of association and a constitutional right for these people to come and see a doctor," said LA Councilmember Gilbert Cedillo, whose district includes Dodgers Stadium.

"It undermines the integrity of the public safety community when it’s perceived that some groups are coddled and other groups are not," Cedillo added.

Advertisement

Cedillo believes the place for "anti-vaxxers" to protest is in their own homes.

"Don’t get the shot, don’t wear a mask and mind your own business. That’s the best place for them to protest - that’s their protest zone," he said.

It was not immediately clear exactly where the protest zone would be established outside Dodger Stadium or how many people it would accommodate. There was no word on when the plan would move forward.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.