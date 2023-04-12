Proposal calls for minimum wage increase for Los Angeles tourism workers

A proposal to raise the minimum wage for Los Angeles tourism workers will be introduced at City Hall Wednesday.

The motion from Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price would raise the minimum wage from $16 an hour to $25 an hour for tourism workers.

Price, along with SEIU United Service Workers West and Unite Here Local 11, the unions representing tourism workers, will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. to discuss the motion. More than 100 tourism workers, specifically hotel and Los Angeles International Airport workers who would be impacted by the proposal, are expected to join the councilman and speak to the difficulty of surviving on the current wage.

The proposal would ensure the future growth of the tourism industry as it gears up to host global events like the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games, Price said.

"Many of the working people who are the foundation of LA's tourism economy, working in LA hotels and at LAX, are struggling to survive on the city’s current living wage, facing housing and food insecurity, or forced to work two jobs," Price said.

The city's minimum wage will increase to $16.78 per hour on July 1.



City News Service contributed to this report.