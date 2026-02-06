Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig found guilty in federal gambling case

article

The Brief A federal jury in Los Angeles has found former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators. The charges stem from a probe into an illegal gambling ring run by Wayne Nix, where Puig allegedly placed nearly 900 bets and accumulated six-figure losses in 2019. Puig faces a maximum combined sentence of 20 years in federal prison; he had previously withdrawn from a 2022 plea deal that would have likely resulted in probation and a fine.



What we know:

Puig, 35, was convicted by a jury in downtown Los Angeles on the 13th day of trial on charges of obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators.

Prosecutors alleged that Puig placed 899 bets on various sporting events—excluding baseball—through an illegal gambling business run by ex-minor league pitcher Wayne Nix.

According to court papers, Puig owed the business $282,900 in losses by June 2019.

The government contends that Puig lied during a January 2022 interview and again during his 2019 naturalization process regarding his gambling activities.

The backstory:

The case is part of a 2017 probe into an illegal gambling business operated by Newport Coast resident Wayne Nix. Officials said the investigation into Nix's efforts to launder money and hide income from the IRS eventually led authorities to Puig.

Puig no longer plays professionally in the United States. He played six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019.

Since his last Major League Baseball appearance, he has played professionally in South Korea, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

Timeline:

May 2019: Puig allegedly begins placing bets through an intermediary for the Nix gambling business.

January 2022: Puig is interviewed by federal investigators and denies knowledge of the gambling operation.

August 2022: Puig reaches a plea deal to plead guilty to one count of making false statements.

Late 2022: Puig withdraws from the plea deal, stating, "I never should have agreed to plead guilty to a crime I did not commit."

January 2023: Prosecutors add an obstruction of justice charge.

January 20, 2026: The federal trial begins in Los Angeles.

Feb. 6, 2026: A jury finds Puig guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements in the illegal sports betting trial.

What's next:

Sentencing was scheduled for May 26.