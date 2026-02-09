DUI pursuit ends in rollover crash atop parked car in LA

The Brief A high-speed pursuit of a suspected DUI driver ended in a crash early Sunday morning, with a black pickup truck landing upside down on a parked vehicle. The chase began around 1 a.m. near Hoover and 95th Street in South LA and spanned multiple neighborhoods including Glendale and Atwater. The suspect was hospitalized following the crash, while the driver of a sedan struck during the pursuit escaped with minor injuries.



A suspected DUI driver led authorities on a nearly hour-long police chase across Los Angeles early Sunday, ending in a violent multi-vehicle collision.

What we know:

The incident began around 1 a.m. Sunday in South Los Angeles when officers noticed a black pickup truck driving erratically near Hoover and 95th Street.

Suspecting the driver was under the influence, police attempted a stop, which triggered a pursuit.

The chase moved through the Glendale and Northeast divisions for nearly 50 minutes.

Just before 2 a.m., the suspect ran a red light in Atwater and struck a black sedan, according to police.

The force of the impact caused the pickup truck to flip, landing upside down on a parked car.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries.

What they're saying:

The owner of the parked car that ended up pinned under the truck described the scene as a chaotic wake-up call.

"I heard a huge crash, I woke up my girlfriend, I ran out and the first thing I saw through my front window was a car on top of my car. It wasn't crashed into the side, clipped by it, it was completely on top of the front of my car," he said. "It was upright, right there, right on top."

"My total reaction, first of all, was ‘wow,’ because it wasn't necessarily something, like he took away my mirror, his car was on top of my car, it was basically shock," he added.

What's next:

The suspect faces multiple charges, including felony evading and driving under the influence, according to police.

LAPD investigators will review dashcam and surveillance footage of the final collision.

The condition of the suspect has not been updated since they were taken to the hospital.