How much California's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023.

The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees.

However, employers in at least 30 cities are already paying a higher local minimum wage, and new increases took effect in some cities in July – with at least six cities raising their minimum wage higher than $15.50. Cities with higher minimum wage than the state include Berkeley, Emeryville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

There are some employees who are exempt from the minimum wage law, such as outside salespersons, individuals who are the parent, spouse, or child of the employer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

There are also exceptions for employees who are mentally or physically disabled, or both, and for nonprofit organizations such as sheltered workshops or rehabilitation facilities that employ disabled workers.

On July 1, 2022, the minimum wage increased in both the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County increased from $15 an hour to $15.96 an hour. In the city of Los Angeles, the minimum wage increased from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees.