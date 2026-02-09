Gray wolf spotted in LA County for first time in 100 years

The Brief A 3-year-old female gray wolf reached the mountains north of Santa Clarita on Saturday, marking the first sighting in Los Angeles County in over a century. Identified as BEY03F, the wolf recently split from the Yowlumni Pack in Tulare County and traveled through Kern County to find a new mate and habitat. While state officials are tracking her via a GPS collar, it remains unclear if she will stay in the region or continue her search for a partner elsewhere.



A black-coated female gray wolf has officially crossed into Los Angeles County, the first time the species has been documented this far south in California since 1924.

What we know:

The wolf, scientifically designated as BEY03F, was detected around 6 a.m. Saturday in the mountainous terrain north of Santa Clarita.

She is a 3-year-old female who was originally tagged with a GPS collar in May while she was a member of the Yowlumni Pack in Tulare County.

Wildlife experts note that her departure from her original pack about a week ago is a natural behavior; she is currently considered a "lone wolf" looking for a mate and a suitable landscape to establish her own territory.

This move is significant for California's ecology, as gray wolves were entirely absent from the state for 87 years until a lone wolf crossed the border from Oregon in 2011.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown whether BEY03F will settle in the Santa Clarita mountains or if she is simply passing through.

While her GPS collar provides location data, officials have not specified her exact coordinates to protect her safety.

Additionally, since there are no other known wolves currently in Los Angeles County, the likelihood of her finding a partner in the immediate area remains low.

Timeline:

1924: The last California gray wolf of the original population is shot.

2011: A wolf from Oregon enters Northern California, marking the species' return.

May 2025: BEY03F is fitted with a GPS collar in Tulare County.

Early February 2026: BEY03F leaves the Yowlumni Pack.

Saturday, 6 a.m.: BEY03F crosses the line into Los Angeles County near Santa Clarita.

What they're saying:

State wildlife officials told the Los Angeles Times that the wolf's arrival is a historic milestone for the species' recovery.

According to the publication, the wolf population in California has grown from zero to at least 60 over the last 15 years.