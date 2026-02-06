Cheer mom convicted in 2018 Rolling Hills Estates mall murder to be sentenced

The Brief Cherie Lynnette Townsend will be sentenced for the 2018 first-degree murder of retired nurse Susan Leeds. Prosecutors argue Townsend fatally stabbed Leeds 17 times during a robbery in a mall parking garage. Key evidence includes Townsend’s cell phone found under the victim's SUV and shifting alibis regarding her presence at the mall that day.



Cherie Lynnette Townsend faces 26 years to life in state prison on Friday for the fatal stabbing of a retired nurse in a Rolling Hills Estates shopping center.

What we know:

Townsend was convicted of first-degree murder with a weapons allegation for the May 3, 2018, killing of Susan Leeds.

Leeds was found in her Mercedes-Benz SUV at the Promenade on the Peninsula, having suffered 17 stab wounds to her neck and upper body.

Investigators discovered Townsend’s cell phone directly beneath the victim’s vehicle.

Trial testimony revealed Townsend was in financial distress at the time, with bank balances near zero and a history of bounced checks for her daughter's expensive cheerleading program.

A witness also testified to seeing Townsend at the mall that day, described as "staring" at her in a way that made her feel "something bad was going to happen."

What we don't know:

While the prosecution contended the motive was robbery, Leeds was still wearing her jewelry when found, and there was no evidence her credit cards or ID were used following the murder. Furthermore, no DNA or physical evidence from Leeds was recovered from Townsend’s vehicle, and the murder weapon was never recovered. The defense maintains Townsend is innocent, claiming there is no explanation for how her phone ended up under the car.

Timeline:

May 3, 2018: Leeds is fatally stabbed in a mall parking garage.

May 2018: Townsend is arrested but released five days later pending further investigation.

November 2018: Townsend files a federal lawsuit against LA County for false imprisonment and defamation.

August 2023: Townsend is re-arrested by the Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Unit.

December 2024: A jury finds Townsend guilty of first-degree murder.

January 23, 2026: Victim impact statements are heard by Judge John J. Lonergan Jr.

Today: Townsend is scheduled to receive her final sentence.

What's next:

Following the sentencing hearing before Superior Court Judge John J. Lonergan Jr., Townsend will be transferred to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to begin serving her term.

The defense has not yet publicly confirmed if they intend to appeal the conviction.