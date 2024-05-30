Pride Month: LGBTQ+ Resources
LOS ANGELES - June is Pride Month, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights.
Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots, which marked the beginning of a movement to dismantle discriminatory laws and practices against LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.
SUGGESTED: 2024 Pride Month events in Southern California
According to Mental Health America, the bisexual and transgender communities have the highest rates of mental health concerns within the LGBTQ+ population. Younger members of the LGBTQ+ community struggle the most with mental health concerns of all the age groups.
If you or an LGBTQ+ individual you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach a trained counselor at The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386 and Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860.
Local Resources
The Los Angeles LGBT Center is the largest LGBTQ+ organization in the world. Since 1969, the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond.
Today, the Center’s nearly 800 employees provide services for more queer and trans people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, and Leadership and Advocacy.
LA County Dept. of Public Social Services
To learn more and see what resources and services the organization offers, tap or click here.
Black Lesbians United (Central Los Angeles)
Granada on Broadway Outreach Project (South Los Angeles)
Living Advantage, Inc. (Hollywood)
Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center (South Los Angeles)
Pomona Pride Center, Inc. (Pomona)
Project Q (West Los Angeles)
The LGBTQ Center of LBC (Long Beach)
The following list is provided courtesy The Wellbeing for LA Learning Center. It includes videos, courses, virtual trainings, and printable tools to provide support.
- Trevor Project Lifeline: (800) 788-7386The Trevor Lifeline provides support to LGBTQ youths and allies in crisis or in need of a safe and judgment-free place to talk.
- Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860Trans Lifeline provides peer support for the transgender community, and is run by and for trans people.
- SAGE National LGBT Elder Hotline: (877) 360-LGBT (5428)The SAGE Hotline connect LGBT older people and their caregivers with friendly responders who are ready to listen.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for LGBTQ+ Community: (800) 273-8255This page offers information and resources for LGBTQ+ individuals who are struggling with suicidal feelings or mental health crises.
- LGBT National Help Center: A national resource that provides LGBTQ+ community with free & confidential support and referral resources via phone, text, and chat.
- Colors Youth: This non-profit organization provides free and unlimited mental health services for LGBTQ-identified youths ages 25 and younger.
- Los Angeles LGBT Center: This center offers a broad range of health & social services, cultural education, and leadership development resources for the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Los Angeles area.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) LGBTQI Page: This page highlights the unique mental health needs of the LGBTQ+ community and includes hotlines and resources to help address those needs.
- 211 LA’s LGBTQ+ Page: This page includes information on free and low-cost health, human, and social services for LGBTQ+ individuals and families in LA County.
- LGBTQ+ Resources: The UCLA Prevention Center of Excellence offers training, consultation, and implementation support for educators and school teams in LA County. This collection of resources includes videos, courses, virtual trainings, and printable tools aimed at providing support to school communities throughout LA County."
- PFLAG: PFLAG is the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ family and ally organization, with over 400 local chapters dedicated to creating safe communities for LGBTQ+ individuals and families. Chapters within LA County include the following:
- PFLAG Burbank
- PFLAG Long Beach
- PFLAG Los Angeles
- PFLAG Manhattan Beach / South Bay
- PFLAG Pasadena
- PFLAG San Gabriel Valley / API
- PFLAG Santa Clarita
It Gets Better Project: The It Gets Better Project inspires people across the globe to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better
Rainbow Labs: Rainbow Labs offers LGBTQ+ youth mentorship programs so youth can find their community, peers, and safe spaces earlier on while gaining a sense of empowerment to propel them into bright futures.
National Resources
Political
Bisexual
Youth
- Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN)
- GSA Network
- LGBTQ Student Resources & Support
- Point Foundation
- Safe Schools Coalition
- The Trevor Project
Military
- The American Military Partner Association (AMDA)
- American Veterans for Equal Rights
- OutServe-Service Members Legal Defense Network
- Palm Center
- Transgender American Veterans Association
- Veterans for Human Rights
Transgender
- National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE)
- Sylvia Rivera Law Project
- Transgender Law Center
- Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund
Aging
- National Resource Center for LGBT Aging
- Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual & Transgender Elders (SAGE)
Legal
- American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- Lambda Legal
- The LGBT Bar
- National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR)