Pride Month: LGBTQ+ Resources

June is Pride Month , a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights.

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots, which marked the beginning of a movement to dismantle discriminatory laws and practices against LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

According to Mental Health America, the bisexual and transgender communities have the highest rates of mental health concerns within the LGBTQ+ population. Younger members of the LGBTQ+ community struggle the most with mental health concerns of all the age groups.

If you or an LGBTQ+ individual you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach a trained counselor at The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386 and Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860.

Local Resources

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is the largest LGBTQ+ organization in the world. Since 1969, the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond.

Today, the Center’s nearly 800 employees provide services for more queer and trans people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, and Leadership and Advocacy.

LA County Dept. of Public Social Services

To learn more and see what resources and services the organization offers, tap or click here.

Black Lesbians United (Central Los Angeles)

Granada on Broadway Outreach Project (South Los Angeles)

Living Advantage, Inc. (Hollywood)

Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center (South Los Angeles)

Pomona Pride Center, Inc. (Pomona)

Project Q (West Los Angeles)

The LGBTQ Center of LBC (Long Beach)

The following list is provided courtesy The Wellbeing for LA Learning Center. It includes videos, courses, virtual trainings, and printable tools to provide support.

It Gets Better Project: The It Gets Better Project inspires people across the globe to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better

Rainbow Labs: Rainbow Labs offers LGBTQ+ youth mentorship programs so youth can find their community, peers, and safe spaces earlier on while gaining a sense of empowerment to propel them into bright futures.

National Resources

