2024 Pride Month events in Southern California

Pride month, held every year during the month of June, is celebrated in the U.S. and countries across the world.

What is the meaning of Pride Month? According to GLADD, the annual recognition provides "an opportunity for the community to come together, take stock and recognize the advances and setbacks made in the past year. It is also a chance for the community to come together and celebrate in a festive, affirming atmosphere."

The annual commemoration recognizes those who identify as LGBTQ, community members, as well as their supporters and allies.

In honor of Pride Month, there are events, marches, parades, festivities and remembrances held throughout the month across Los Angeles.

Here's a schedule of events.

May 31

6 p.m.

West Hollywood Park

Kesha will headline with additional performances by Adam Lambert, Monét X Change, Laganja Estranja & Morphine Love Dion, Niña Dioz, Jessica Betts, Owenn, and Venessa Michaels.

‍June 1

Noon - 6 p.m.

Celebration Stage at Santa Monica Blvd & La Peer Dr

FREE! Co-sponsored and produced by the L-Project, the festival will feature emerging LGBTQ and BIPOC women, non-binary musicians, comedians, poets, and activists.

Performing at this year’s event: KingQueen, MariahCounts, Medusa, Theia, Gattison, Cheri Moon, Shiah Luna, Nekeith, DJ SterlingVictorian, DJ Boom Boom, Suri Chan, Jen Cheng, and Hosted by Jackie Steele.

Noon - 8 p.m.

Santa Monica Blvd. between Hancock and La Peer Dr.

The Street Fair is free and will include community group booths, exhibitors, sponsor activations, a stage with live performances, and other entertainment elements.

5:30 p.m.

Celebration Stage at Santa Monica Blvd & La Peer Dr

Featuring a motorcycle-led march, this annual rally will begin immediately following the Women’s Freedom Festival along Santa Monica Boulevard.

1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Adams Square Mini Park

The 3rd Annual Queer Family Picnic will be held at Adams Square Mini Park.

June 2

12:30 p.m.

Along Santa Monica Blvd.

A colorful and entertaining event for the whole family, the parade will feature contingents such as floats, bands, drill teams, dance teams, entertainment entries, marchers and special guests.

Noon - 8 p.m.

Santa Monica Blvd. between Hancock and La Peer Dr.

The Street Fair is free and will include community group booths, exhibitors, sponsor activations, a stage with live performances, and other entertainment elements.

June 8

1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

LA State Historic Park 1245 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA

LA Pride in the Park is a highly anticipated music event with Grammy™ Award-winning artists, and first-class production on a massive 80-foot stage. The music is just one part of what makes LA Pride in the Park the event of Pride Season! Guests will enjoy over 20 acres of activities, glow-ups, giveaways, and more from our amazing partners, exhibitors, and vendors!

June 9

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA

The annual LA Pride Parade is back and bigger than ever! With Grand Marshals GEORGE TAKEI, CASSANDRO, EL EXOTICO, AND LAFD CHIEF, KRISTIN CRAWLEY. Stepping off at 11 AM, and working its way along Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood. Come in person to see all the glitter, goodness, and gag that is Pride!!

Ricky Martin is headlining the event.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA

After the Parade, find your friends where the rainbow ends, aka next to the Parade. This free street festival features live performances, the best food trucks in LA, beer gardens, photo booths, activities, and more.

June 14

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.Dodger Stadium 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

This highly anticipated game will feature the year's exclusive Dodgers' Pride game jersey as part of the special LGBTQ+ Pride Night ticket package. Pre-game Pride Party in the Centerfield Plaza with drink specials, DJ and just several hundred of your fellow sporty gays.

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is holding two days of talks, workshops and a job fair at its annual Trans Pride event.

June 15 - June 16

2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Universal Studios Hollywood 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA

Enter Universal Studios Hollywood as early as 4pm with an exclusive GA ticket, or at 2pm with a VIP Universal Express ticket, and enjoy the park with the regular guests during regular operating hours. But then, when the park closes to the public at 10pm, the real fun begins! Bars and DJs and drag shows, until 2 a.m.

Noon - 6 p.m.

Details TBD

June 15

Noon-10 p.m.

Crescent Ave., Avalon

Catalina Island invites the LGBTQ+ community and allies throughout Southern California to join in the annual Catalina Pride Celebration. The main event will take place at Wrigley Stage in the center of Avalon and will include live entertainment as well as a pride march in support of the LGBTQ+ community. After-parties on Avalon will begin around sunset.

June 18

9 p.m - 1 a.m.

Disneyland

Come together with family, allies and friends to enjoy an unforgettable and fun-filled evening that recognizes and embraces the LGBTQIA+ community.

During this separately ticketed event at Disneyland Park, guests will delight in after-hours park admission to shorter attraction wait times, special entertainment, Character experiences, photo opportunities and much more!

June 20

9 p.m - 1 a.m.

Disneyland

Come together with family, allies and friends to enjoy an unforgettable and fun-filled evening that recognizes and embraces the LGBTQIA+ community.

During this separately ticketed event at Disneyland Park, Guests will delight in after-hours park admission to shorter attraction wait times, special entertainment, Character experiences, photo opportunities and much more!

June 21

6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Enjoy a fun evening with your favorite animals and colorful fishes. This all-ages event will also include rainbow-themed activities and drag queen storytelling. Drag queen storytelling is a family-friendly activity where a drag queen reads a children’s book story with the aim of inspiring and celebrating inclusivity.



June 22

Noon - 8 p.m.

Third Street Promenade, 1351 3rd Street Promenade #201, Los Angeles

Santa Monica illuminates the Third Street Promenade with a canopy of rainbows lights as part of this citywide LGBTQ+ celebration. Look out for a party along the expanse of the Third Street Promenade on June 22 (noon–8pm) as well as an afternoon of music at Santa Monica Place (noon–6pm).

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Party with diamonds in your eyes with D.E.B.S.! It’s a sapphic spectacle when romance blossoms between a secret spy and her mark. Sprawl out for a picnic under the stars, and check out the DJ dance party, Free photo booth, beer and wine bar, and food for every craving.

June 29

Noon-5 p.m.

March begins at noon at Van Nuys Boulevard and Gauld Street. The block party will take place at the Van Nuys Civic Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

