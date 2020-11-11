Expand / Collapse search

President Trump claims fraud in LA elections, registrar responds

2020 Election
The Los Angeles registrar responds after President Donald Trump accused the city of election fraud.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Registrar responds to a tweet from President Donald Trump, who recently shared a video of ballots being collected.

The President's tweet implied something fraudulent was going on. The registrar, however, says that's not true.

The LA County Registrar-Recorder's Office said all their mail and ballot drop boxes were closed and locked at 8 p.m. deadline on Election Night. The registrar's office fired back at the president's tweet saying, "Yes, they are ballots; valid, legally cast ballots collected and processed by authorized election officials in accordance with the California Elections Code."

