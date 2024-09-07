Half of Del Amo Mall without power as heat-related outages affect thousands across LA County

article

As Southern California continues through an oppressive heat wave, stress on the power grid has left thousands without power across Los Angeles County.

Several cities across Southern California reached record highs on Friday. While the forecast says the worst of the heat wave is over, temperatures across the region remain in the 90s and into the 100s over the weekend. The high temperatures have led to more people relying on appliances like air conditioning systems, stressing the power grid.

The demand led to outages in the Torrance area Saturday. Local businesses, including about half of Del Amo Mall, are without electricity. Customers at a local Chase Bank were frustrated by the outages, unable to make withdrawals from the ATM.

The outages also affected several traffic lights in the area, creating significant traffic backups.

Southern California Edison workers were seen at a local substation attempting repairs. One worker told FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff that the increased demand from recent heat caused some of the failures.

Despite the outage at the mall, several people were still seen inside Saturday, presumably to get out of the heat.

In its latest outage report, SoCal Edison estimated that most of the outages would be fixed by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Torrance isn't the only city reporting outages on Saturday. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported more than 7,000 outages across the city, with the neighborhoods of Exposition Park, Highland Park and Silver Lake being the most adversely affected.

LADWP said the outages were due to high temperatures, saying that electric equipment can "overheat when it doesn't have the ability to cool overnight." Overnight highs across the region have been higher than normal during this extended heat wave.

More information on LADWP outages and repairs can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Pasadena experienced similar issues this weekend. The city initiated rolling blackouts Friday, after what Pasadena Water & Power described as "equipment failure caused by high heat." Power has since been restored to all customers.

As of 1 p.m. On Saturday, SoCal Edison said that nearly 6,500 customers in LA County were without power.

For more information on SoCal Edison across the region, check out their outage map by tapping or clicking here.