City of Pasadena implementing rolling blackouts amid California heat wave

Some Pasadena families may be left in the dark as the city is implementing rolling blackouts.

The Pasadena Water and Power has a map showing the areas impacted by the scheduled power outage. At last check around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the rolling blackout impacted more than 1,400 customers.

The Pasadena Water and Power told the City News Service that those without power in the area are expected to have lights back on within an hour.

Click here for an interactive map released by the City of Pasadena.