NYE forecast: Cold, rainy weather to stay in Southern California through next week

After a cold and wet Christmas, the Southland is in for more of the same next week, with rain and snow in the forecast through New Year's Eve save for brief respites Sunday and Tuesday.

A winter storm warning was issued from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday in the mountains, where the snow level was expected to get as low as 3,500 feet, and 6 to 12 inches of snow were expected above 5,000 feet.

The National Weather Service warned motorists of reduced visibilities in areas of blowing snow, and said people should be prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions in the local mountains over the holiday weekend.

Light rain fell over the Southland on Saturday morning, with more expected Saturday night before all shower activity ends Sunday morning, according to the NWS.

Rainfall estimates through Sunday morning ranged between .5 and 1 inch for most areas.

Another significant rainstorm is forecast for Monday, with .5 to 1 inch of rain expected in a fast-moving system with the potential for more.

The NWS said snow levels could drop below 2,500 feet Tuesday, with a dusting in the foothills.

Forecasters said the next storm after that will affect the region from late Tuesday night into Thursday, with another system quickly moving in from the north Friday.

New Year's Day was shaping up to be dry but cool across the region, though the forecast could still change between now and then.

Saturday's high temperatures were in the upper 40s and 50s, with lows dropping into and 30s in some valley and mountains areas, and the high 20s in the Antelope Valley.

Cold temperatures were in store next week as well, with highs lingering in the 50s and dropping into the 40s in the mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, and lows mostly in the 30s and 40s.

