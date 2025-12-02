Trump administration threatens to cut SNAP payments to California over data dispute

The Brief The Trump administration plans to withhold SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-controlled states starting next week. The action is in response to these states refusing to provide data on aid recipients, such as names and immigration status, which the administration claims is needed to root out fraud. Democratic states have sued to block the requirement, which affects approximately 42 million lower-income Americans who rely on the program for groceries.



The Trump administration announced plans on Tuesday to begin withholding SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-controlled states, including California.

Withholding food aid

What we know:

This action is scheduled to begin next week and, according to the administration, will be avoided only if California provides information about the individuals receiving the assistance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) oversees the program and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said they are taking the action because those states are refusing to provide information USDA FNS requested, such as the names and immigration status of the aid recipients.

While most Republican-controlled states have already done so, most Democratic-run states have gone to court to block the requirement, objecting to being forced to hand over individual records.

Rationale for the action

What they're saying:

Rollins confirmed the action at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, explaining that cooperation is necessary "in order to root out fraud in the program."

Last month, Rollins said the USDA FNS is working on a major overhaul to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. Around 42 million low-income Americans rely on SNAP.

Rollins said 29 states compiled with the request and that data showed 186,000 deceased men and women and children are receiving SNAP benefits and there are 356,000 duplicate enrollments.

Legal challenge

The other side:

Last week, California joined 20 other states in filing a joint lawsuit against the USDA over revisions to SNAP eligibility requirements made after Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law over the summer. SNAP, known as CalFresh in California, has more than 5.5 million enrollees.

Under the new criteria, some noncitizen groups — including refugees, people granted asylum and parolees such as Afghan and Ukrainian nationals — are not eligible for SNAP.

During a press conference on Nov. 26, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the language misinterprets who qualifies, adding that those groups can become eligible once they obtain lawful permanent residency.

Bonta said thousands — perhaps tens of thousands — could lose access to CalFresh under the changes.

What we don't know:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet responded to the Trump administration's plan to withhold funding.

About the SNAP program

By the numbers:

The SNAP program helps approximately 42 million lower-income Americans buy groceries. This figure represents about 1 in 8 people in the U.S.

The average monthly benefit received by a person is about $190, which amounts to a little over $6 a day.

New SNAP requirements

What we know:

The Trump administration’s new requirements for the SNAP program went into effect Dec. 1, with the aim of reforming the costly system.

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act raised the age limit from 54 to 64 for people who must work, train or volunteer at least 80 hours per month in "qualifying" activities to receive assistance from SNAP. The new rules apply to people just joining the program or current recipients at their next recertification.

The Congressional Budget Office says its projections show the new work requirements will reduce the average monthly number of SNAP recipients by about 2.4 million over the next 10 years.

The Trump administration has claimed that costs for the benefits have grown out of control due to the growing reliance on the program and fraud within the system.