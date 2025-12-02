Trump administration threatens to cut SNAP payments to California over data dispute
LOS ANGELES - The Trump administration announced plans on Tuesday to begin withholding SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-controlled states, including California.
Withholding food aid
What we know:
This action is scheduled to begin next week and, according to the administration, will be avoided only if California provides information about the individuals receiving the assistance.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) oversees the program and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said they are taking the action because those states are refusing to provide information USDA FNS requested, such as the names and immigration status of the aid recipients.
While most Republican-controlled states have already done so, most Democratic-run states have gone to court to block the requirement, objecting to being forced to hand over individual records.
Rationale for the action
What they're saying:
Rollins confirmed the action at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, explaining that cooperation is necessary "in order to root out fraud in the program."
Last month, Rollins said the USDA FNS is working on a major overhaul to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. Around 42 million low-income Americans rely on SNAP.
Rollins said 29 states compiled with the request and that data showed 186,000 deceased men and women and children are receiving SNAP benefits and there are 356,000 duplicate enrollments.
Legal challenge
The other side:
Last week, California joined 20 other states in filing a joint lawsuit against the USDA over revisions to SNAP eligibility requirements made after Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law over the summer. SNAP, known as CalFresh in California, has more than 5.5 million enrollees.
Under the new criteria, some noncitizen groups — including refugees, people granted asylum and parolees such as Afghan and Ukrainian nationals — are not eligible for SNAP.
During a press conference on Nov. 26, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the language misinterprets who qualifies, adding that those groups can become eligible once they obtain lawful permanent residency.
Bonta said thousands — perhaps tens of thousands — could lose access to CalFresh under the changes.
What we don't know:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet responded to the Trump administration's plan to withhold funding.
About the SNAP program
By the numbers:
The SNAP program helps approximately 42 million lower-income Americans buy groceries. This figure represents about 1 in 8 people in the U.S.
The average monthly benefit received by a person is about $190, which amounts to a little over $6 a day.
New SNAP requirements
What we know:
The Trump administration’s new requirements for the SNAP program went into effect Dec. 1, with the aim of reforming the costly system.
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act raised the age limit from 54 to 64 for people who must work, train or volunteer at least 80 hours per month in "qualifying" activities to receive assistance from SNAP. The new rules apply to people just joining the program or current recipients at their next recertification.
The Congressional Budget Office says its projections show the new work requirements will reduce the average monthly number of SNAP recipients by about 2.4 million over the next 10 years.
The Trump administration has claimed that costs for the benefits have grown out of control due to the growing reliance on the program and fraud within the system.
The Source: This report is based on official statements and data provided by the Trump administration, including comments made by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and USDA data on alleged fraud. It also incorporates direct legal actions and statements from the opposing side, specifically citing lawsuits filed by Democratic states and quotes from California Attorney General Rob Bonta during a November 26th press conference, along with data from the Congressional Budget Office regarding the projected impact of new work requirements. The Associated Press and FOX Television Stations contributed.