Bulldozers move into Marina del Rey encampment after months of complaints

The Brief Bulldozers began clearing a large homeless encampment in Marina del Rey following months of crime and complaints from residents. Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park has been urging the state to intervene and provide a long-term solution. FOX 11 reported on the situation, prompting media attention and efforts to address the encampment.



Bulldozers began clearing a large homeless encampment in Marina del Rey on Wednesday, marking the first day of what officials say could be a week-long cleanup effort following months of crime, fires, and growing frustration from nearby residents.

The encampment, located between east - and westbound lanes of the 90 Freeway, had grown significantly in recent months and become a source of repeated complaints about drug use, burglaries , and violence.

"They are defecating in the area. They are choosing to live there," said Neeta Sreekanth, who lives nearby.

RELATED: Marina del Rey residents frustrated over homeless encampment

Some neighbors said they believe the cleanup effort may have been prompted by recent media attention.

"Once [FOX 11] had your first report, some movement happened. So hopefully that will continue," said resident Jesse Silver.

FOX 11 reported last month that neighbors believed as many as 150 people were living at the site. A fire in November at the location heightened concerns among residents in nearby neighborhoods.

"I would like to live in a society where we don’t have to hound repeatedly just to get some basic services done," Sreekanth said.

The land where the encampment sits is owned by the state. Last summer, FOX 11 accompanied Gov. Gavin Newsom as he cleared a similar encampment in Los Angeles County , during which he urged municipalities to take similar action statewide.

However, Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park says she has been urging the state to intervene in Marina del Rey for more than a year.

"We’ve already had two fatalities from that area, from people going in and out of there near the freeway," Park said.

According to Park, local officials were at the cleanup Wednesday and offered the homeless resources.

Neighbors say a long-term solution is still unclear.

"They need to secure the fence. The fence is ripped apart, torn. There are holes in it. They’re able to get in and out," Sreekanth said.

Park agreed that the location remains highly accessible.

"The area is accessible by foot, car and bike," she said , adding that she has asked the state, the governor’s office , and Caltrans for permanent infrastructure such as a barrier or secured fencing. "So far we have not been able to find the path forward."

Park warned that without a long-term fix, the encampment could quickly return.

FOX 11 reached out to Caltrans on Wednesday for an update on the cleanup but has not yet received a response.