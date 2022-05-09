UC, CSU schools are unaffordable: poll

Californians strongly value higher education but have serious concerns about how much it costs.

According to the newly-released California Community Poll, 53% of those surveyed say college is just as useful as it was in the past in getting a high-paying job, while 45% are doubtful.

A total 63% said multiple pathways can help achieve a successful career. That's compared to 33% who said four-year degrees were needed.

Among Californians surveyed, 60% believe that University of California schools are largely or completely unaffordable. California State University schools are also unaffordable, according to 55% of those surveyed.

The poll was conducted between April 7 and 18 with more than 1,200 adults drawing from an online survey panel.