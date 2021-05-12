Police searching for driver who injured bicyclist in South LA hit-and-run

article

Police on Wednesday circulated video and photos of a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist critically injured in South Los Angeles and asked for the public's assistance to identify the driver.

The collision occurred at about 6:55 p.m. Monday when the driver of a maroon Kia Optima traveling eastbound on Florence Avenue turned right onto Flower Street and struck a man riding his bicycle in the crosswalk, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The driver of the Optima failed to stop and continued southbound on Flower Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Ramirez of the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.