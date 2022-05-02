Police ID woman found dead in Palmdale home: Suspect in custody

Authorities Monday identified a woman found dead inside a Palmdale home where a man who allegedly assaulted her was taken into custody following a barricade.

Deputies went to the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue on a report of a family disturbance about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Dhina Sharp, 69, of Palmdale, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

Arriving deputies made contact with a 74-year-old man "who stated his stepson ... 36 years old, assaulted him and the victim, a female Hispanic 69 years old, inside the residence," Serna said in a statement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

"Deputies made entry into the location and observed the female Hispanic victim unresponsive," Serna said. "The suspect then barricaded himself inside the garage of the residence."

Personnel from the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were sent to the scene, and surrounding homes were evacuated, Serna said.

Officials tweeted at 11:33 a.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody and the neighborhood evacuation had been lifted. A 38-year-old woman was also detained, officials said. Other details have not been released.

The sheriff's department has not yet released the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.