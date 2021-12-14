Los Angeles police chase: Possible kidnapping suspect leading officers on pursuit, kids may be in car

A standoff is underway in the South Los Angeles area after a possible kidnappings suspect led officers on a lengthy chase.

SkyFOX is over the standoff scene as the suspect – inside a white SUV – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit across the city.

The suspect may be wanted in connection to a kidnappings case. Authorities fear up to two children may be inside the white SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

