Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes

The search is on for the suspect accused of possibly stealing a car and then leading police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area.

The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car.

The suspect eventually ditched the car and then tried to hide from the cops. SkyFOX was over an East Los Angeles neighborhood as the suspect hopped over multiple fences, walked across multiple backyards before disappearing from SkyFOX's sight.

It is unknown where the car may have been stolen from. Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes prior to the police chase.

As of late Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced after the chase.