Police chase suspect hides at John Wayne airport after driving thru parts of LA, Orange counties

The search is on for the driver who led authorities on a 2-county police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Prior to being out of SkyFOX's sight a little before 8:55 p.m., the suspect breezed through the 405 Freeway passing Westminster and North Coast.

The driver eventually made their way to John Wayne Airport where the suspect tried hiding from the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect was initially wanted for reckless driving. It is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

As of 9 p.m. Friday night, officials have not released a description of the police chase suspect.