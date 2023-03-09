Suspected DUI driver in standoff with authorities in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through a Compton neighborhood Thursday is in a standoff with authorities after hitting a dead-end.

Officials have been deploying pepper balls in the vicinity of the truck in an attempt to get the driver out of the white pickup truck but have not yet been successful.

Earlier, the driver appeared to be inhaling helium from a balloon during the pursuit in which he crossed a center divider and struck at least one patrol car. He was also seen smoking an unknown substance in the driver's seat.

The driver was somehow able to evade at least three PIT maneuvers.

SkyFOX's Stu Mundel is live overhead.