Police chase: Driver leads LASD deputies on pursuit in Hawaiian Gardens

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday morning were in pursuit of a vehicle in the Hawaiian Gardens area.

The original want on the vehicle was not immediately available.

The driver of the gold SUV led deputies from Long Beach, into Lakewood, before entering Hawaiian Gardens.

Just after 9:15 a.m., deputies used spike strips to disable the vehicle near the intersection of Violeta Ave. and Civic Center Dr. in Hawaiian Gardens.

The driver made a run for it but was apprehended by deputies a few minutes later.

The driver was taken into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.