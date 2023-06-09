Expand / Collapse search

Police chase suspect sideswipes cars, evades officers across LA County

A driver from the police chase is in handcuffs -- but not before leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the San Fernando Valley and Boyle Height and before sideswiping multiple cars along the way.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leaving a chaotic trail that included sideswiping multiple cars and weaving through Los Angeles freeways at triple-digit speeds.

The suspect – initially wanted for possibly stealing the Hyundai sedan they drove – led the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol on a chase through parts of Boyle Heights and the San Gabriel Valley. At multiple points during the chase, the suspect exceeded speeds past 100 mph along the 60 and 10 freeways.

The suspect eventually returned to Boyle Heights where they cornered themselves at a parking lot and then ditched the car.

After a short foot chase, CHP officers tracked down the suspect at an apartment complex patio and placed the driver into custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

