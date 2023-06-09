Police chase suspect sideswipes cars, evades officers across LA County

A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leaving a chaotic trail that included sideswiping multiple cars and weaving through Los Angeles freeways at triple-digit speeds.

The suspect – initially wanted for possibly stealing the Hyundai sedan they drove – led the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol on a chase through parts of Boyle Heights and the San Gabriel Valley. At multiple points during the chase, the suspect exceeded speeds past 100 mph along the 60 and 10 freeways.

The suspect eventually returned to Boyle Heights where they cornered themselves at a parking lot and then ditched the car.

After a short foot chase, CHP officers tracked down the suspect at an apartment complex patio and placed the driver into custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.