Pursuit suspect ditches car in Koreatown, runs into nearby apartment complex
LOS ANGELES - A pursuit suspect was arrested after ditching his vehicle in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood and running into a nearby apartment complex.
What we know:
According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was wanted for alleged criminal threats in Alhambra. Further details on those threats were not immediately released.
The silver sedan was seen traveling on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Long Beach area, then onto the 110 Freeway before ending up in Koreatown.
SUGGESTED:
- Pursuit suspect in stolen car arrested in Echo Park
- Suspect leads hour-long police chase across downtown LA, South LA, Watts
- 405 Freeway pursuit: Man taken into custody following brief morning police chase
- Pursuit suspect charged after crashing into multiple cars, building in Long Beach
The suspect stopped in front of an apartment building located near S. New Hampshire Avenue and W 4th Street around 12:15 p.m., where he ditched the car and ran into the complex.
Officers were seen making their way into the building to search for the suspect.
He was eventually located and taken into custody.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.