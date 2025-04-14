Pursuit suspect in stolen car arrested in Echo Park

A driver in a suspected stolen vehicle was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers after a pursuit through Los Angeles County on Monday.

What we know:

The pursuit was initiated by LASD deputies and originated in the Lakewood area, according to officials.

The white SUV was seen traveling on the northbound 110 Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic and at one point driving on the shoulder of the freeway.

By 6 p.m., the SUV was seen nearly colliding with a couple of vehicles in the downtown Los Angeles area.

Once the driver reached W. Arcadia St and Main Street in Chinatown, the vehicle reversed very quickly to change directions.

Just a couple of minutes later, the driver continued to travel through surface streets in Chinatown, speeding through crosswalks and nearly hitting pedestrians.

By 6:05 p.m., the driver reached the Echo Park area and continued to drive recklessly, going on the wrong side of the roadway, seemingly trying to find an escape route.

The pursuit ended two minutes later when the vehicle collided with another car at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue.

The car became disabled on the side of the road, with the driver getting out and trying to run away. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Several bystanders were seen pushing the woman's vehicle away from the middle of the intersection so it would not block traffic.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

The innocent driver who was hit was seen walking away from her vehicle. It's unclear if she was injured.